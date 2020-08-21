Soccer News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores in SC Paderborn pre-season friendly

Christopher Antwi-Adjei put his side ahead in the game as early as the 7th minute with a powerful s

Ghana international winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for SC Paderborn in their second pre-season friendly on Wednesday.



The German club have pitched camp in Austria as they intensify preparations ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



Paderborn drew 1-1 with Austrian second-tier side SK Austria Klagenfurt at the Wörthersee Stadion.



Antwi-Adjei put his side ahead in the game as early as the 7th minute with a powerful shot.



The hosts pull parity through Torsten Mahrer as he headed home a corner just three minutes before halftime.



Antwi-Adjei is expected to be a key figure in Paderborn next season as they seek a return to the German top-flight.



They suffered relegation from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2019/2022 campaign.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.