Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores as Paderborn maul Erzgebirge Aue

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target when Paderborn FC thrashed FC Erzgebirge Aue in a 11-goal thriller on Sunday in the Bundesliga 2.



Paderborn whitewashed Aue 8-3 at the Sparkassen-Erzgebirgsstadion in a round 32 fixture.



The home side scored twice in the first four minutes after kick-off through Dimitrij Nazarov.



Dennis Srbeny drew one back six minutes later before Sven Michel and Chris Fuhrich scored in the 31st and 41st minutes respectively to give Paderborn the lead.



On the stroke of halftime, Aue goalkeeper Martin Mannel scored an own goal to make it 4-1.



Nazarov got completed a hatrick as he pulled one back through the spot for the hosts in the 56th minute.



Michel scored again three minutes later to increase the tally. Srbeny also scored again in the 73rd minute.



Antwi-Adjei got his name of the scoresheet for Paderborn as he added another goal in the 78th minute, two minutes after coming on from the bench.



Congolese forward Chadrac Akolo completed the routing in the 82nd minute.



Antwi-Adjei has netted 4 goals in 29 appearances in the German second-tier this campaign.