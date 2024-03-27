Christopher Antwi-Adjei nears starting XI return against SV Darmstadt 98 after recovery from injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Christopher Antwi-Adjei, the left-winger for Bochum, is poised to make a comeback to the starting eleven in the upcoming home game against SV Darmstadt 98.



According to reports in Germany, Antwi-Adjei has the highest probability of securing a spot on the wing against the league's bottom team. The Ghanaian international has successfully recovered from a muscle injury and rejoined the team on Tuesday.



His primary competitor for the position, Matús Bero, continued his individual training on the same day, hinting at Antwi-Adjei's potential advantage. However, if Antwi-Adjei is not fully match-fit due to his recent absence from team training, coach Lukas Kwasniok has other options to consider. Lukas Daschner, Philipp Förster, and Maximilian Wittek have all filled in for Antwi-Adjei during his absence.



Unfortunately, German-born Ghanaian striker Moritz-Broni Kwarteng remains unavailable due to a red card suspension and an injury. The team will be eager to welcome back Antwi-Adjei, whose presence could significantly bolster their chances against Darmstadt.



Antwi-Adjei has played 20 games, scored one goal, and assisted two in the Bundesliga this season.