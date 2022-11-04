Christopher Antwi-Adjei misses training due to hip bruise

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Christopher Antwi-Adjei was forced to this week because of a hip bruise sustained in the last league game against VfL Wolfsburg. On Thursday, VfL Bochum coach Thomas Letsch explained this. Christopher Antwi-Adjei is expected to return on Friday.



It is unclear whether the Ghanaian attacker will return to the Blues and Whites' starting lineup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.



In May 2021, VfL Bochum, newly promoted to the Bundesliga, announced the signing of attacker Christopher Antwi-Adjei for the 2021–22 season. Christopher Antwi-Adjei signed a contract until 2024 and joined on a free transfer from SC Paderborn.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei has made seven appearances and assisted two for VfL Bochum in the German Bundesliga this season.



VfL Bochum is currently 17th in the league with seven points after twelve games. VfL Bochum has conceded 32 goals and scored 11 goals in the 2022/23 Bundesliga