Christopher Adjei-Antwi to leave cash-strapped Paderborn on a free transfer

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Paderborn midfielder Christopher Adjei-Antwi is to leave the German outfit on a free transfer when his current deal runs out in the summer.



The midfielder’s future has been a big talking point this season with his North Rhine-Westphalia contract set to expire in July.



The Ghana international has refused to sign a contract extension due to the tough financial situation of the German outfit.



The once-capped Ghanaian is expected to leave the club on a FREE transfer with a number of clubs believed to be interested.



Paderborn is currently facing a financial crisis and cannot afford to pay huge wages at moment and are now facing the real prospect of losing the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season.



The club also risks losing out on Coach Steffen Baumgart, who has refused to sign a contract extension.



Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth said the club has reached its limits financially.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei could leave the club for free at the end of the season, should a deal not be sealed.



The Ghanaian is free to also negotiate with any club as he is in the final days of his contract with the German club.



Antwi-Adjei has made 28 appearances for the Paderborn this season and has scored three goals and registered one assist.