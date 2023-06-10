You are here: HomeSports2023 06 10Article 1783601

Sports News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Christian Pulisic on the move to leave Chelsea with AC Milan among frontrunners for USMNT star

Christian Pulisic looks set to leave Chelsea this summer as the Blues have reportedly given the USMNT star the green light to find a new club.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims there is "concrete chances" the Hershey-born forward will call time on a disappointing spell in west London. Pulisic has had several memorable moments in a Chelsea shirt, and was crucial to their 2021 Champions League-winning run, but his four-year spell has largely been blighted by injuries and inconsistency.

The mass influx of players brought in by the new ownership this term, not least in attacking positions, appears to have been the final straw. Pulisic managed 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with the majority coming from the bench. It has previously been reported that the American was keen to move on this summer, and Romano notes that Chelsea have given the go-ahead.

Given the club's need to make up for £121 million ($152m) in losses last year, a transfer could suit all parties. AC Milan have emerged as the frontrunners to capitalise on the situation, with fans already convinced Pulisic is heading to northern Italy. The USMNT winger will likely need a pay cut in order to do so, though, something which he is said to be happy to concede.

