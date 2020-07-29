Christian Conteh visits Feyenoord's training for the first time

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Source: Ghana Guardian
Dutch giants Feyenoord announced the signing of German born Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh from lower tier German side St Pauli at the beginning of the month.
Since signing for his new side, the winger is yet to train with his new team mates and had the chance to meet up with his new teammates on Monday 27th July 2020.
Conteh is the third new signing acquired by the Dutch giants this summer with the likes of Bryan Linssen and Mark Diemers.
First day at the office. ????— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 27, 2020
???? Bryan Linssen
???? Mark Diemers
???? Christian Conteh#Feyenoord pic.twitter.com/ZUn2LFLC9o
