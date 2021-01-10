Soccer News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Christian Conteh declared fit for Feyenoord clash with Sparta

Christian Conteh during a training session with colleagues

German-born Ghanaian forward Christian Conteh is expected to feature for Feyenoord against Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.



Conteh has been declared fit for the Dutch top-flight encounter after staying out of action for two months.



The 21-year-old sustained an injury on his Feyenoord debut in October, forcing him to miss the last 12 games. However, he is fully fit and could play a part in Sunday’s match.



Conteh joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2020 from German club St Pauli II.



He signed a four-year contract.