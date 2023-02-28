Christian Atsu will be given a dignified burial – Akufo-Addo assures

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he will do everything to ensure late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu is given a dignified burial.



The President said this on Monday, February 27, when he hosted the family of the deceased player and officials of the Ghana FA at the Jubilee House.



“I want the Chief of Staff to make sure we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date that you the members of the family and the GFA will select.



“Everything will be done from the post of view of the government to make sure that he is given a dignified exit. I owe it as my responsibility as President to make sure that that happens,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.



The President of Ghana added, “The decision as to when the funeral will take place depends on the family. That is the tradition in Ghana. Whatever the decision, whatever date that you chose you should know that the government will stand squarely behind you to make sure that we give him a fitting burial.”



While the date of the funeral for Christian Atsu has not been set, the family has scheduled to have a one-week observation of the demise of the player on March 4.



