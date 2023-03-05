Christian Atsu was the Abedi Pele of our generation - Derek Boateng

Sports News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, has described the late former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger as the most talented player of their generation.



Derek Boateng described Christian Atsu as the Abedi Pele of their time during the one-week observation of the late footballer that was held at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra.



Boateng's comment comes two weeks after veteran sports journalist, Karl Tuffour's stated that the late Christian Atsu was the most gifted player the country has produced since the legendary, Abedi Ayew Pele.



"I remember his first call-up to the national team I was there when he came to training at the Accra Sports Stadium."



"His first touch in training amazed me and I thought that we had found the next Abedi Pele instantly," Derek Boateng said.



Saturday, March 4, 2023, marked exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.



Christian Atsu, before his demise, made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.



Watch Derek Boateng's interview below:



