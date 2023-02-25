Christian Atsu was jovial, creative just like a movie star – John Paintsil

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana full-back, John Paintsil has described Christian Atsu as a very jovial person in his tribute to the late Black Stars winger.



According to him, the deceased national team hero was so creative just like a movie star.



"He helped a lot of people solve their problems, gave cash out to those in need.



"Atsu's mind was so good that it could come up with different ideas.



"He was jovial and creative, like a movie star," John Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.



John Paintsil in the interview added that it is clear that Ghana and the world have lost a player who had a great soul.



"We have lost a great soul. He was one in a million because he sometimes put others before himself,” John Paintsil indicated.



Christian Atsu was discovered dead last Saturday. He was found under the rubble of his apartment in Turkey, 12 days after the earthquake occurred.



His family is engaging the government on funeral plans. Meanwhile, March 4 has been set as the date for the one-week observation of his demise.