Christian Atsu was battling divorce before his death - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tributes continue to pour in for deceased Ghana football star Christian Atsu. His tragic death was confirmed after he was found lifeless under the rubble of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit Turkey and parts of Syria early last month [February], reverberating around the globe.



Countless stories of his benevolence and humility have perfumed everywhere. But after his death, it has been revealed that his personal life was somewhat complicated as his marriage with long-term partner Marie-Claire Rupio hit the rocks.



According to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com, the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations MVP spent the last two years of his life trying to void his 11-year marriage.



They were [technically] separated and she did not want to have anything to do with the former Vitesse Arnhem and Rio Ave player.



In 2021, when she published her book, Stop Bullying Me, which received 5 out of 5 stars and had some rave reviews on Amazon, there was no public support [on social media] from her 'better-half'. That was when observers became suspicious.



Atsu met Marie-Claire, a German national, during his teenage years at Portuguese giants Porto-his first club abroad.



And they got married in 2012. The pair were blessed with three kids.



But unexpectedly the marriage began to deteriorate during the final stages of his contract at Newcastle and the duo needed legal proceedings to go separate ways.



''When his mother-in-law moved in with them in the UK somewhere in 2021, Atsu's marital problems began. Atsu felt alone in the home as a result of the wife's increased focus on the mother. He sometimes found it challenging to play with his children because his mother-in-law has taken control of everything in the home,'' a source told GHANAsoccernet.com.



'Atsu was enraged to the core at this. So, in order for them to continue living their private lives, he instructed the wife to politely request that her mother relocates to Germany.



''His wife objected to the idea because she believed the player didn't want her mother to live with them, which is how their marital issues began.



''Atsu was fervently looking for a new club at that time because he only had two months left on his contract with Newcastle.''



The duo could not patch their differences as Marie-Claire, a dancer-cum-singer-cum-author, also had issues with the ex-Chelsea footballer.



The source also added: ''At this point, a well-known Ghanaian football agent managed to get him a club in Turkey, but the player was not interested in working there.



''Atsu then moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Raed after failing to find a club in Europe. Due to a long-standing disagreement [with the wife] before he left for Saudi Arabia, the wife then used his absence to push for a divorce.



''He took the decision to return to Ghana due to injuries and a dip in form in Saudi Arabia. He considered hanging up his boots but before that, he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season.



''He decided to change his career plans at that point and also needed money to fund a ton of unfinished projects in Ghana.



''He then made the decision to put off his plans to don the Rainbow jersey in order to sign a lucrative new deal with another European team.



''Hatayaspor was his only choice and so decided to relocate to Turkey. Remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, he turned down a rich offer from an unknown Turkish club because he wanted to spend his final years with Hearts of Oak.



''If the divorce proceeding hadn't begun, Atsu would have returned to Ghana and be playing in the Ghana Premier League.''



Whether that trial will go ahead is in doubt. She could seek an annulment and have her rights to Atsu's estate resolved posthumously.



Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will give the footballer a dignified farewell with a state-assisted funeral.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below



















