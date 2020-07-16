Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Christian Atsu warms bench as Newcastle loses to Tottenham

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Ghana international Christian Atsu was left to warm the bench on Wednesday evening when his Newcastle United side lost 3-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspurs.



The Black Stars winger looks to have significantly fallen down the pecking order at his club with his manager Steve Bruce constantly leaving him on the bench.



Today he missed out on a starting role when the Magpies hosted the Lillie Whites at the St James' Park.



A good showing from Tottenham Hotspurs on the evening saw the side going into the first half break with a 1-goal lead courtesy a strike from Heung-Min Son on the 27th minute after he was assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.



Though Newcastle United will return from the break to level the score on the 56th minute through a strike from Matt Ritchie, a brace from English striker Harry Kane, later on, ensured that Jose Mourinho earned his first away win at Newcastle United.



Christian Atsu who was named as a substitute for the Magpies on the matchday was not introduced.



This season, the 28-year-old has made 19 appearances for his team and has 3 assists to his name.





