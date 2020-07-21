Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Christian Atsu warms bench again as Newcastle draw with Brighton

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was an unused substitute in Newcastle United's goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday.



Atsu watched the entire game from the bench as The Magpies sealed a point at the Amex Stadium.



Brighton needed one point to guarantee their survival and they were rarely threatened by Newcastle in an uneventful game which felt more like a pre-season friendly.



Chances at either end came at a premium but the hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the first half when Neal Maupay appeared to be brought down by Matt Ritchie, while the visitors best chance was headed wide by substitute Andy Carroll late on.



Newcastle United, currently lie 13th on the league table with 44 points after 37 matches played so far.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian has been used sporadically this term by Steve Bruce, making 24 appearances and providing five assists in all competitions.

