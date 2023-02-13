Christian Atsu's wife sends SOS message to UK, Turkey governments

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu has called on the governments of Turkey and the United Kingdom to deploy more personnel and equipment to help rescue her husband and other people trapped in the rubble of buildings following an earthquake in Turkey.



Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Marie-Claire Rupio urged authorities in Turkey and the UK to put in more effort in rescuing people who are still under the rubble at the Renaissance Residence.



According to her, time is running out and failure on the part of authorities to send in more resources could lead to more casualties.



“I will appeal for the Hatayaspor club and the Turkish authorities and the British government to send the equipment to get the people out who are still trapped in the rubble. Especially for my husband and the father of my children as well because they need the equipment to get them out. They can’t get that deep without the equipment and time is running out,” she stated.



Christian Atsu and some members of his club Hatayaspor got trapped in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.



Although some of the victims of the earthquake have been found and rescued, Atsu is yet to be found contrary to earlier reports that the former Newcastle player had been rescued and taken to hospital.



As of Monday 2023, CNN reports that 34,000 people have died in the wreckage in both Turkey and Syria.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV















JNA/KPE