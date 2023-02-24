Christian Atsu's family to meet President Akufo-Addo to decide on burial date

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that the family of Christian Atsu will on Monday, February 27, 2023, meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to decide on the burial date for the late player.



The family of Christian Atsu led by Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam on Friday, February 24, 2023, called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif to officially inform him about the death of their son.



The meeting according to the Ministry was also to discuss the burial and funeral of the late Black Stars winger as the government had earlier promised through Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fund the cost of the funeral.



"On Friday 24th February, 2023 the family of the late Christian Atsu Tswasam called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif to officially inform him of the death of their son and to deliberate on the burial and funeral of the late Atsu."



"After deliberating on the burial of the late Atsu, it was concluded that a meeting will be held with the President of the Republic of Ghana on Monday 27th February 2023 to agree on a suitable date for his burial," part of the Minister's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.



Background



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.



In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.



