Christian Atsu's family is grateful for your support - Akufo-Addo tells Turkish government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relayed the gratitude of the Twasam family to the Turkish government for the role it played in the airlifting of the body of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.



President Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Ghana outlined the role the Turkish government in facilitating the transportation of Christian Atsu’s remains.



He noted that Ghana and Turkey have historically shared a smooth bilateral relationship which has served both countries well.



“We thank you again for the cooperation and assistance that you gave our government for the repatriation of our compatriot to Ghana. The family has asked me to personally express their gratitude to you and the Turkish government for the assistance,” he is quoted to have said by Citi Sports.



The body of Christian Atsu who died in an earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6 arrived in Ghana to a solemn ceremony on Sunday, February 17, 2023.



The one-week ceremony of the late footballer was held in Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



The ceremony had in attendance politicians, musicians, movie makers as well as current and retired footballers.



During the ceremony, it was disclosed that Christian Atsu will be buried on Friday, March 17 in a ceremony that will be held at the Forecourt of the State House.



Atsu made over 60 appearances for Ghana and scored 10 goals with the highlight of his national team career being the 2015 AFCON where he won the Player of the Tournament accolade.



He played for Porto, Newcastle, Malaga, Bournemouth, and a host of clubs in Europe and the Middle East.





