Christian Atsu paid my university fees when my dad died - Nigerian comedian

Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, is being mourned by many after his untimely passing in the recent earthquake that struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria.



While he was well-known for his skill on the football pitch, an untold story has emerged of how Atsu helped fund the university education of a Nigerian comedian, Dr Craze.



According to a tweet from Dr Craze, Atsu reached out to him in 2015 after his father passed away and offered to pay for his university fees until he graduated, which he did.



The comedian also expressed his sadness at the news of Atsu's passing and shared his gratitude for the footballer's support and friendship.



“Christian has been supporting me from way back in 2015. When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother,” he disclosed.



Atsu was widely regarded as a generous and kind-hearted individual, who was passionate about supporting those in need. In addition to his support for Dr Craze, Atsu was also known for his philanthropic works in Ghana, where he helped provide support for prisoners.



News of Atsu's passing has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian community, with many taking to social media to share their condolences and memories of the footballer.



Despite his tragic passing, Atsu's legacy of kindness and generosity inspires others, and his memory is cherished by all who knew him.





Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees til i graduated and he did ???????????????? you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you ???????? I really can’t hold back the tears ???????????????? Rest well brother pic.twitter.com/15oMIbPacn — Dr Craze (@crazeclown) February 18, 2023

