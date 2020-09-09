Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Christian Atsu in trouble as Newcastle United signs 'rival' winger Ryan Fraser

Christian Atsu's future at Newcastle United is up in smoke after the English side completed the signing of Ryan Fraser.



The arrival of Atsu's former Bournemouth teammate means that the 28-year-old must buckle up, and fast.



Atsu has endured a frustrating spell since he joined the Magpies on a permanent contract from Chelsea.



The Ghana international made 24 appearances last season with the chunk being used as a substitute.



The arrival of Ryan Fraser will shake things up for the former FC Porto wideman, who has Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Matt Ritchie to contend with.



The stats are not looking good for Atsu after scoring eight goals, providing two assists in 120 matches for Newcastle United since joining.

