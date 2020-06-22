Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu focused on EPL season - Agent

Christian Atsu’s main focus now is ending the season in great style with Newcastle, his agent Abdul Hay Yartey has told www.ghanaweb.com



Atsu has been heavily linked with a move away from the Newcastle with several reports pitching him with clubs in the Turkish league.



The winger has been said to be unhappy with the limited number of minutes in Steve Bruce’s team and is considering leaving the Magpies.



Hay Yartey failed to rule out a move away from the club but said that the 28-year-old winger’s main focus now is ending the season with Newcastle.



“The main target of Christian is to finish the season with Newcastle. There are so many things going on. Not only Atsu but the Sanchos and others are facing uncertain futures. There are some players who have four, five years on their contracts but you don’t know what will happen. So, for now, Christian’s mentality is concentrated on Newcastle”, he said.



Meanwhile, the winger saw no action in Newcastle’s 3-0 drubbing of Sheffield United.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.