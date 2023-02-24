Christian Atsu died on the first day of Turkey earthquake - Augustine Arhinful claims

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has disclosed that Christian Atsu’s body was found in a posture that suggests that he was asleep when the earthquake occured.



According to him, the late Ghanaian international who was trapped in the Turkey earthquake which occurred on February 6, 2023, was hit by a block of concrete.



Augustine Arhinful noted that based on hearsay, Atsu is believed to have passed away a day after the incident occurred.



“When they found Atsu, according to what I heard, he has slept and the concrete came to hit him. By the first day, he was gone and it took that long to find him,” Arhinful said on Max TV.



“When the earth shakes like that and you want to use excavators you might kill someone who is not dead so the rescue is a process to dig with your hand,” he added.



Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubbles of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.



Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held on March 4, 2023.



31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.



