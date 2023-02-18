You are here: HomeSports2023 02 18Article 1716755

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu death breaks hearts of currrent and former Ghanaian footballers

Some former and current Black Stars players have been left broken hearten after learning of the passing of Christian Atsu following an earthquake in Turkey.

Current players Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan, Gideon Mensah, Kamal Sowah and Salisu Mohammed together with former players like Asamoah Gyan, Antony Baffoe, and a host of ex-Black Stars have all paid tribute to Atsu.

Atsu's club, Hatayaspor announced his passing on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.

There club's announcement confirmed an earlier report that the Ghana international from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals.

