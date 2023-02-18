Christian Atsu death breaks hearts of currrent and former Ghanaian footballers

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some former and current Black Stars players have been left broken hearten after learning of the passing of Christian Atsu following an earthquake in Turkey.



Current players Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan, Gideon Mensah, Kamal Sowah and Salisu Mohammed together with former players like Asamoah Gyan, Antony Baffoe, and a host of ex-Black Stars have all paid tribute to Atsu.



Atsu's club, Hatayaspor announced his passing on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.



There club's announcement confirmed an earlier report that the Ghana international from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.



Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals.



Read the tributes below







Gone but never forgotten ????????????????what a genuine God fearing person ..this is so sad ???? ????????my condolences to all the family members ???????????????? rest well Christian Atsu ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Kw28n3Of7I — Anthony Baffoe ???????????????????????? (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 18, 2023

Rest Well Champ @ChristianAtsu20!!!

A very difficult pill to swallow. ???????? pic.twitter.com/jMC3gkeVZg — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) February 18, 2023

Awful ????news this morning. Rest Well Christian ????????️. — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) February 18, 2023

Rest well champ ???? pic.twitter.com/us7J1nov0f — Mudasiru Salifu (@muda_salifu3) February 18, 2023

“You left home to feed home, now you will be brought back home in a casket.” This hurts soo much ???????? He was genuinely a good person???????????????? pic.twitter.com/BEE6Q6AR0b — Abdul Fatawu Safiu (@fatawu_safiu) February 18, 2023

Rest well snr ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/IJ16yph6OL — Christopher Nettey (@ChrisNettey23) February 18, 2023

This was not the news we were expecting bro but God knows best.



My condolences to the widow and family of our brother Christian Atsu.



May he find rest. We will miss you ❤️????????#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/VJYPGWapzy — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) February 18, 2023

RIP my brother ???????????? pic.twitter.com/muwMXxCXGp — Frank Acheampong (@okeboquansah) February 18, 2023

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Rest well bro. ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/aG4fYQbIrq — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) February 18, 2023

EE/KPE