Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Christian Atsu could leave Newcastle before October 16

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu failed to secure a move away from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day but there is a chance for him to find a new club.



This is because the domestic transfer window is still open, which means Atsu can move to an English club, albeit in the Championship before October 16.



The Ghanaian winger is not in the plans of Newcastle coach Steve Bruce, who advised him early last month to leave.



He has been searching for a club since then and according to reports, Scottish giants Celtic had expressed interests in him.



Also, on the transfer deadline day, there were reports that Watford were the favourites to sign him.



But there could be another club showing interest in Atsu in the next 10 days before the window closes.



Atsu has been with Newcastle since 2016.



He initially joined them on loan but the deal was made permanent in 2017 after he played a huge role in their promotion to the English Premier League.

