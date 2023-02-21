Christian Atsu bailed, supported 150 prisoners - Crime Check Foundation boss

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has disclosed that late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu paid the fines of at least 150 prisoners to set them free.



“Atsu personally contacted me to help and support the Crime Check Foundation. He’s a kind person, and he hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings, talk of his journey from Gomoa Fettey to the man he was.



“In Ghana’s prison system, many prisoners are there because of petty offences such as stealing bananas; I can make mention of a whole lot of them in hospitals, and not only did he do that, but he also had them employed,” Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said in an interview.



In his tribute to the former Chelsea man, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation said, “Atsu was unique among big personalities in the country; he was an icon for everyone.”



He further disclosed that Christian Atsu also paid for surgeries for numerous people and also settled the school fees of a number of Ghanaians.