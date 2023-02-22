Christian Atsu's one-week observation set for March 4

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry officials met with the family of the late football star Christian Atsu to discuss the funeral rites of the Black Stars player who passed away in the Turkey-Syria earthquake on February 6, 2023.



The one-week observation of Atsu's death is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his family home in Accra. The decision was made following extensive discussions between the family, GFA, and the Sports Ministry.



Evans Bobie, the deputy minister of sports, led the representatives of the GFA and the sports ministry in offering their condolences to Atsu's family.



The 31-year-old footballer's remains was taken to Ghana on February 19, 2023, from Turkey, where he died in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that caused devastation and casualties.



Atsu's lifeless body was recovered from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-story building collapsed on him and others.



The late footballer had a successful career both at the national team and club level. He played for several clubs including Chelsea, FC Porto, Everton, and Newcastle United.



The football community, including the GFA and the Sports Ministry, have expressed their condolences to Atsu's family and loved ones and have promised to support them in any way possible during this difficult time.