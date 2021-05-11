Christian Antwi Adjei set to join Bochum as a free agent

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian winger Christian Antwi Adjei is close to sealing a move to newly promoted German Bundesliga side Bochum.



The Ghanaian winger born in Germany is a free agent at the end of the season and is free to join any club of his choice.



The newly promoted club are keen to snap up the winger very soon with an announcement eminent in the coming days.



According to German news portal, kicker the player has reached an agreement with VfL Bochum to join them with personal terms agreed when his contract runs out at the season's end.



The Ghanaian who joined Parderborn in 2017 helped them secure promotion to the German Bundesliga before they were relegated last season.



For his four years at the club the tricky winger has scored 27 goals providing 17 assists in 144 matches for the club across all competitions.



He was handed his Ghana debut by former Ghana gaffer Kwasi Appiah.



