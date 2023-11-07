Chris Hughton to name Dede Ayew in Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew is set to make a return to the squad for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in November 2023.



Ayew was left out of the squad that faced Mexico and the USA during the October international break.



According to 3news, the 33-year-old who is a free agent will be named in the soon-to-be-announced Black Stars squad to face Madagascar and Comoros.



The report also indicates that Almeria midfielder Iddrisu Baba and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru will also be named on the list.



The aforementioned duo also missed the October game. While Baba did not make the cut due to the manager's choice, Ashimeru missed out due to injury.



Ghana will kick start the World Cup qualifiers with two games where they will face Madagascar in Kumasi before traveling to Comoros for round two of the qualifiers.



The Black Stars had an embarrassing outing in October losing 2-0 to Mexico and 4-0 to USA. Hence, Chris Hughton's charge will be hoping to get back to winning ways with the two games.



EE/KPE