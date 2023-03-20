Chris Hughton to coach Black Stars till December 2024

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton will handle the side since December 2024.



This was confirmed at a press conference organized by the Ghana Football Association to officially outdoor him.



According to the FA, the engagement with Chris Hughton is valid until December 2024 when the FA and the Sports Ministry will decide to renew his contract or allow him to leave.



Chris Hughton disclosed that as head coach of the Black Stars he will pay keen attention to the Ghana Premier League and select some players who deserve to be in his team.



"As head coach, I’ll be paying attention to the game here because it’s important that the local league is doing well and I will try and see as much local football as possible”