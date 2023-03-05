Chris Hughton starts Black Stars job by watching Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo at Emirates

Sports News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly appointed Ghana coach Chris Hughton together with his assistant George Boateng were at the Emirates Stadium to watch Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo in action in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Hughton and Boateng watched the Black Stars deputy captain help Arsenal come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 as they opened a five point lead on the table ahead of defending champions Manchester City.



Thomas Partey scored Arsenal’s first goal of the game to reduce the deficit to 2-1 before two late goals from Ben white and Nelson won the points for The Gunners.



Antoine Semenyo played over an hour in the game for Bournemouth before he was substituted.



Chris Hughton is keeping track of his players in Europe before he names his first squad for the 2023 AFCON doubleheader later this month.



The 64-year-old is set to arrive in Ghana this week ahead of his official unveiling ceremony.



Hughton’s first game in charge of the national team will be against Angola in a double header in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.