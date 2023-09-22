Chris Hughton spotted at Sunyani Coronation Park for Tano Bofoawa vs RTU clash

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, was spotted on Friday, September 22, at the Sunyani Coronation Park to watch premier league returnees Tano Bofoakwa play against Real Tamale United in match day two of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.



Hughton admitted during his unveiling that he would be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic top-flight.



During the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League, Chris Hughton made time to watch some Division One and Premier League games, when he was first spotted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Asante Kotoko play out a goalless draw with King Faisal.



Hughton again was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Great Olympics beat Berekum 2-1 in April before catching the entire game between Aduana Stars narrow 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa.



However, in September 2023, Hughton invited two local players, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu to join his 25-man squad for the 20223 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and Liberia in an international friendly respectively.



Sowah was a second half substitute and assisted Ghana’s second goal scored by Jordan Ayew when Ghana defeated Liberia 3-1 while Fatawu Hamidu also lasted the entire duration in the same game on Tuesday, September 12.



At the time this story was filed, Tano Bofoakwa were up by a lone goal.





