Chris Hughton spotted at GFA head office ahead of crunch meeting with Kurt Okraku, ExCo

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Chris Hughton has been spotted at the head office of the nation’s football governing body, GFA ahead of a reported crunch meeting with the association’s president Kurt Okraku and members of the Executive Council.



Chris Hughton who was spotted in a video arriving at the Ghana Football Association office in the morning.



On Thursday, November 9, 2023, an Asaase Radio report claimed that the GFA was plotting to sack Hughton at its Executive Council meeting.



However, sports journalist Saddick Adams stated that a source at the GFA informed him that the meeting with the Black Stars coach was to discuss the team's preparations for the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.



"A Ghana FA top official says indeed they have a meeting tomorrow but there's no Chris Hughton sacking on the agenda. To the best of knowledge, they may even invite Chris possibly on his squad and preparation of the team ahead of the two WCQ this month. In essence, even if they'd contemplate on his sacking, the meeting tomorrow has nothing to do with that," Saddick Adams wrote on Facebook.



Since his appointment as Black Stars head coach, Hughton has led the team to 3 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats in seven matches.



He is expected to lead Ghana to the 2023 AFCON, where the Black Stars will face Group B opponents Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.





