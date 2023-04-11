Chris Hughton speaks on his immediate target as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Ghana's senior national team head coach, Chris Hughton, has spoken about his immediate target as the head of the Black Stars technical bench.



According to the former Newcastle United coach, who was officially unveiled as the Black Stars coach on March 20, his immediate target is to qualify the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.



Chris Hughton, who picked four points out of six against Angola in his first two assignments as Ghana's coach, told Supersports in an interview that his focus is to qualify for the tournament.



"This has to be the priority to get results in these games because ultimately it is about making sure we are in Afcon in January...qualify for Afcon in January.



"This is the immediate after that it is building something. What we have is good young players coming through, and this will also give me the opportunity to look at more of the local players over a period of time," Hughton told Supersport.



The Black Stars are now on top of Group E with 8 points in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



