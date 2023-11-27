Chris Hughton should've been sacked in October - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former football administrator, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has opined that Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton should have been dismissed after Ghana's defeat against Mexico in October 2023.



He said he would have championed a campaign to sack Hughton if he were to be a member of the current Ghana Football Association.



He explained that his remarks about the coach are not limited to the last two games but rather all the games the Irish-born Ghanaian has managed.



“It becomes difficult to see where Mr Hughton is taking the team, and this is not limited to the last two games," Armstrong-Mortagbe stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.



"It has been the case virtually throughout the nine games that he has handled the Black Stars," he added.



Neil Armstrong said he did not see Chris Hughton's signature on the team or a specific style he wanted the team to play.



"I struggle to see an identity, I struggle to see a philosophy, I struggle to see us using our players in roles where I think the players could apply themselves better,” he said.



The Black Stars have been a poor run which has ignited calls for the sacking of Hughton.



He guided the team to a 1-0 loss to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The defeat turned out to be Ghana's third defeat in their last four games. The other defeats were 2-0 to Mexico and 4-0 to the USA.





EE/EK