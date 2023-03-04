Chris Hughton set to arrive in Ghana next week for official unveiling as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that Chris Hughton will be unveiled as the new head coach for the Black Stars next week.



The former Newcastle United boss was named as Otto Addo's successor two weeks ago.



Addo left his role following the country's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



His unveiling as the new head coach of the four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions has been delayed due to the death of his father Willie Hughton.



However, Asante Twum added that the 64-year-old will travel to Ghana for his official unveiling as the head coach of the team.



“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet," he told 3Sports.



“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.



Chris Hughton served as the technical advisor for the team.



He will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.