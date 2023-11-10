Chris Hughton’s fate to be decided after Madagascar, Comoros games - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide the fate of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton at the end of the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this is according to reports gathered.



In the last 24 hours, local media reports had suggested that the Ghana FA would hold an Executive Council meeting on Friday, November 10, to sack the Black Stars gaffer.



However, the coach who is still at post has today announced his 25-man squad for the upcoming games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



This has strongly signaled that contrary to the reports of the alleged plan by the GFA to sack Chris Hughton, he is still at post and will lead the national team into the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.



Other quarters have it that the GFA has given Chris Hughton a 2-game ultimatum to prove his worth or he will be sacked.



It is reported that if results from the upcoming games against Madagascar and Comoros are not good, the coach will be sacked.