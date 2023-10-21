Chris Hughton's fate as Black Stars coach: What former Black Stars players have said so far

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Black Stars have not been convincing under experienced gaffer Chris Hughton since he took over in February.



He has managed three wins, two defeats, and two draws in seven games with concerns being raised about the team's general performance in all seven matches.



The two defeats game against higher-ranked nations - Mexico and USA with the Black Stars failing to register more than two shots on goal while conceding 6 goals.



With the 2023 AFCON on the horizon and some Ghanaians hoping the Black Stars could break the country's over 4 decades of not winning the trophy, many have called for the manager's head.



Here are what some former Black Stars players have said so far



Charles Taylor



Ghana Premier League legend and former BlackStars forward, Charles Taylor believes Hughton is not apt to lead Ghana to the preferred destination.



"Chris Hughton is not a good coach. he won't take us anywhere," Taylor told Angel TV.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu



Although ex-Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is putabed by the team's recent loses, he believes the team will come good under Hughton.



“It’s very worrisome, very troublesome where we are heading to but I’m really optimistic that for what I think has happened in these two games the coach (Chris Hughton) has seen what he needs to do, what he needs to react on," he told Citi Sports.



“I’m very optimistic that from next month the team will start gelling well and try to do well and if he (the coach) can add a bit of experienced players to the team I think it will help," he added.



Amakwaah Meraku



Former Black Stars defender Amankwaah Meraku has concerns about the team's lack of goals, hence, advised Highton to consult Athletic Club to gather information on how to get the best out of the player.



"So why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he can score goals for Ghana,” the Hearts of Oak great said.







