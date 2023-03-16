Chris Hughton's backroom staff will be announce during his unveiling - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association spokesman, Henry Asante Twum says coach Chris Hughton's backroom staff will be announced at his official unveiling.



According to reports in the local media Chris Hughton has been given a three years contract by the Ghana Football Association.



Chris Hughton's unveiling was delayed due to the death of his father in the UK recently.



The former Brighton head coach has announced his twenty-five-man squad to take on Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23.



"Chris is putting a new team together what I also know is that team manager that has worked as Black Stars team manager since 2019 Henry Martey he is no more there. He has come to the FA to thank them for giving him the opportunity to work with the Black Stars from 2019 to 2020 they took the decision last two weeks," He told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"I can confirm that Henry Martey that was the team manager is no more there. In terms of his replacement I think yes somebody has taken over and that person will be officially outdoored on the day Chris Hughton will be outdoored. In terms of goalkeepers trainer discussions have gone on whether Olele should be replaced or not once a firm decision is taken we will also outdoor whoever it is on the day we will unveil Chris Hughton."



"Not only that Chris has also recommended some backroom staff video analysts, physical trainers etc all of them he has made recommendations to add them to the technical team. Some of them are Ghanaians who were born abroad and he feels they have the expertise to improve his technical team."