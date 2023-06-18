Chris Hughton reveals his decision to stay dedicated to monitor Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has opened up on his decision to continue to monitor the Ghana Premier League to be able to have the right balance.



The former Premier League manager who signed a 21-month deal as the head coach of the senior national team was spotted at several league venues in the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana football season.



Having initially named a 24-man squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar, Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni was handed a late call-up for the game.



Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Hughton revealed that he is spending time to watch the local league to be able to find the right players in helping to build a solid national team.



"I am spending more time in Ghana now looking at the local players to make sure that I can have a fair and correct balance but up until now the majority of our players have been players playing in Europe," he told the Ghana FA website.



"My role is to pick what I feel is the best at any given time," he added.



Ghana head into the game knowing that a win secure their place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



The Black Stars meanwhile held their final training session this afternoon ahead of the game.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 14:00GMT