Chris Hughton reportedly applies for Black Stars coaching job

Former Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has reportedly applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching role.



A report by The Athletic indicates that the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion manager looks forward to landing the role and steering the affairs of the Black Stars.



Hughton was a member of the interim technical team that led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, serving as a technical advisor. He held the role for 8 months.



The Black Stars interim technical team, led by head coach, Otto Addo, ran out of contract as they were tasked to lead the team to the World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to name a permanent goalkeeper in the coming weeks.



GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum confirmed in a recent interview that the FA will announce a new coach by the end of January 2023.



“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there,” he told Asempa FM.



He also noted that the GFA has received over 60 applications for the Black Stars coaching role.



“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that” he said.



The Black Stars will return to action in the first international break of 2023 in March when they face Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.





