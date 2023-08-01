Chris Hughton reacts to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United interest in Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Black Stars trainer Chris Hughton believes Ghanaian international, Kudus Mohammed would have a successful career in the Premier League should he swap the Dutch league for it.



In November 2022, the Ajax attacker revealed he was 'really close' to signing for Everton during the summer transfer window.



The Merseyside side was linked with a £ 15 million move for the Ghana international, whose transfer value has skyrocketed as a result of his eye-catching displays, which saw Kudus score twice for the Black Stars of Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to Hughton, it did not come as a surprise to him when news broke out that Kudus has attracted offers from Everton because he believed Kudus is a player of interest.



Speaking in an interview with Talk Sports, Hughton said “He is a player of interest and there is no doubt and I know there was interest from Everton last season”



“I think he’s a player that will only show interest from Clubs. He’s young, has super ability, and can score. He also has that flexibility. There are that question marks about his best position at Ajax last season. Last season, he played predominantly on the right, left, and sometimes in midfield. Before that was very much as a team and he is a player that can do things on the ball particularly when the spaces are opened up in the games. He has the ability to surge the spaces and can score goals so no surprise about the interest. For me the most important thing is that he is playing”, he added.



Despite missing out Champions League spot with Ajax at the end of the 2022/23 season, he managed to score 11 goals in 30 games for the Dutch giants.



He has also been linked to Chelsea as the London club is reported to have weighed up £40 million for the Ghanaian star.



“Premier League interest in ???????? Mohammed Kudus is no surprise”



