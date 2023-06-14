Chris Hughton prioritises results ahead of Madagascar clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has emphasized the importance of achieving positive results as they continue their preparations for the upcoming match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana, a four-time African champion, need a favorable outcome in this crucial fixture to solidify their qualification for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.



The team commenced training on Monday and continued training on Tuesday. However, they have encountered a few injury setbacks, with Gideon Mensah being the latest player ruled out, following earlier confirmations of Inaki Williams and defender Alexander Djiku's unavailability due to injuries.



Speaking to the media after Tuesday's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager stressed the significance of obtaining results. Hughton stated, "For me, the most important thing is getting results. This is the most important thing, so I continually have to judge the level of the squad and utilize my experience and knowledge of the local teams to improve. There will be a balance."



Hughton also revealed that he and his coaching staff would carefully evaluate the available players and select the best options for each position. He expressed satisfaction with the team's spirit and morale leading up to the Madagascar game, as the players are determined to secure a victory. He remarked, "Generally, the morale is very good. The concentration is on the football match, and that is winning a football match."



The highly anticipated match against Madagascar is scheduled to take place on Sunday. The Black Stars are fully focused on the task at hand and determined to emerge victorious, as they strive to qualify for the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations tournament.