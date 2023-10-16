Chris Hughton optimistic about good result against USA

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton is confident that his charges will not replicate their abysmal performance against Mexico in their upcoming friendly against USA.



Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



After ending the defeat against Mexico without creating a chance, Hughton believes there is no clear message to the players than avoiding yet another defeat in the next game.



“It is exactly the same message for the players, what we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results. The result of that, is always you are looking for a reaction from the team in the second game [USA],” he said.



“If you are able to get the right reaction, which I am quite sure that we will from the team, then it gives you a better possibility of putting in a performance that can get something out of the game in the second game [USA]. So what we have to do is to learn from the things you didn’t do so well in the first game, [Mexico]," he added.



Ghana will face the USA at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 to conclude the October international break.







