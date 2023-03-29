Chris Hughton needs our support to succeed - Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has won one and drawn one game since he was officially appointed last month.



According to Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi, now is the time for Ghanaians to rally behind Hughton and offer him their unwavering support.



As one of the most respected football coaches in Ghana, Basigi believes that Hughton has what it takes to turn the fortunes of the Black Stars around, but he cannot do it alone.



In a recent interview, Basigi emphasized the importance of the Ghanaian people rallying behind the team and providing them with the support they need to succeed.



"With the direction he is going I have a feeling he is going to build a very solid team. It is important we support him if you look at the match they played tactically the Angolans were very very defensive minded and very disciplined.



"Look at when we got our goal and the kind of goal we got it was a lot of set piece. We could not break through their defense completely that was their tactical plan they brought but at the end of the day we managed to win," he said.



"When we went to Luanda the approach was a little bit different Salisu injured, Dede injured etc still he did not use Partey because i think he said Partey had a slight injurey but I think he expected a very tough opposition over there.



"A very robust but Partey had a very slight injury and if you engage in that kind of tough game it will break him down completely. So he had to use fresh limbs those that are strong to play.



"He is a new coach but I dont see him as a new coach he has done well so far. We should be patient with him and support him i think he will take Ghana far," he stressed.