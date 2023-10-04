Chris Hughton names Ghana's squad for Mexico, USA friendly matches

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

Twenty-three players have been called up by Chris Hughton for this month’s International friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.



Brighton and Hive Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has made a return to the squad following his brilliant start to the season in England. Lamptey had a challenging season last year, and due to injuries, he had to stay on the sidelines for close to six-months.



Also in the squad is Deputy captain Thomas Teye Partey who missed the qualifier against Central African Republic due to injury.



Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America stadium – Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to use the two friendly as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.







