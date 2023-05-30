Chris Hughton names Black Stars squad to face Madagascar

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has named Ghana's squad to face Madagascar in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier.



The 24-man squad is made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders, 4 wingers, and 4 strikers.



Defender Alidu Seidu and forward Kwasi Okyere Wreidt return to the squad with Ernest Nuamah being handed a debut call-up.



Injured players, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey and Daniel Kofi Kyereh were left out of the squad.



No local player was named in the squad by coach Chris Hughton.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, at 17:00 GMT. The game will take place at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.





Below is the squad list;



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)



Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)



Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)



Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).







