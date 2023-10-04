Chris Hughton names Abdul Fatawu as the only local player in Ghana's squad for Mexico, USA friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America, with Medeama’s Abdul Fatawu Hamidu being the only home-based player to have made the squad.



The enterprising player has been rewarded with a place in the team following an impressive debut for the national team against Liberia in September.



The 24-year-old received a late call-up to replace injured duo Abdul Rahman Baba and Gideon Mensah and made a good account of himself against the Lone Stars.



After a few days of training with the team, Hughton handed him a starting role where he delivered for the West African powerhouse.



Hamidu combined with teammate Jonathan Sowah to set up Jordan Ayew to slot home Ghana’s third goal against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He is the only home-based player named in the Black Stars roaster for the two friendlies with Medeama teammate Jonathan Sowah omitted from the squad.



The Black Stars will take on Mexico at the Bank of America stadium – Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.