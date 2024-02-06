Chris Hughton inherited a good squad from Otto Addo - Ex-Hearts of Oak CEO

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, has offered insights on the departed Black Stars Coach, Chris Hughton, asserting that Hughton failed to capitalize on the potential of a promising squad he inherited.



Mortagbe acknowledged the potential showcased by the team during the World Cup in Qatar and anticipated further improvement under Hughton's management.



However, in an interview with Graphic Sports, he expressed disappointment with the team's performance, highlighting a consistent struggle rather than the expected progress.



“Chris Hughton inherited a squad that had shown a lot of promise in Qatar during the World Cup. I had expected the team to, under him, improve even more. Rather, we saw the team floundering from match to match,” he said.



Hughton was sacked after Ghana’s poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.