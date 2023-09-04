Chris Hughton has our full support to succeed – GFA Veep assures

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo says Chris Hughton has their support contrary to reports of the FA considering firing him.



This comes ahead of the Black Stars fixture against Central African Republic in the last game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Ghana will need either all three points or a point to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament which will be staged in Ivory Coast in 2024.



With Ghana keen on securing a place in the continental challenge next year, Addo believes Chris Hughton has the support of GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports and they will provide the tactician with the necessary support to succeed.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the Black Stars Management Committee member said “Chris Hughton has our full support. The GFA and Sports Ministry don’t intend to sack him. We will continue to provide him with the necessary resources to get the work done”



Chris Hughton was the Technical Advisor to former Coach Otto Addo during Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar but assumed the Head Coach role in March 2023 after Otto Addo left his role.



Since taking over the Black Stars role, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has recorded two draws and a win in his first three games.





