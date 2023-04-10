‘Chris Hughton has been impressive as Black Stars Coach’ – Dreams FC Coach

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Dreams FC Head Coach Karim Zito has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of new Blacks Stars, Chris Hughton.



According to him, the Black Stars’ coach has had a stellar performance in the last two games he has been in charge.



Chris Hughton, who has been head coach of the Ghana Black Stars since February 2023, has taken charge of two games, which ended in a win and a draw.



Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium before traveling to play a 1-1 draw against the Palancas Negras in Luanda during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kessben FM, Karim Zito lauded the new Black Stars coach for his commendable performance and wished him more wins in subsequent games.



“In terms of points, four out six, what do you want again? You see the changes. You see the aggressiveness of these young ones wanting to win at all cost but luck just eluded them in Angola, ” Zito explained.



He added that, “So far so good, I am okay with him (Hughton). There’s improvement because they are playing according to instructions given to them.”



The Black Stars will be back in action in June for the remaining two AFCON qualifying games against Central Africa Republic and Madagascar.



