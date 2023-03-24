Chris Hughton hailed on social media for dropping Andre Ayew against Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Ghanaians on social media have hailed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton's decision to bench captain Andre Dede Ayew in the game against Angola.



Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, was on the bench as the team secured a 1-0 victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



According to the netizens the Nottingham Forest player has not been giving top performances for the Black Stars like he used to do and needed to be benched for the young players to step in.



To some, Chris Hughton has proven that Andre Ayew is not untouchable like they have been made to believe, and hope that he will continue to select his team based on performance.



Chris Hughton, on the other hand, defended his decision to drop Andre Dede Ayew while stressing that he took the best decision for the team on the matchday.



"As a head coach, you have to make difficult decisions. You know the quality that Andre possesses, but you also know the quality of the rest of the squad".



"Ultimately, it was my choice not to play him, but that doesn't reflect on his abilities as a player. He remains a valuable member of the team," Chris Hughton said at the post-match conference.







Check out some of the reactions below:



